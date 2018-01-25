Helen W. Bryant, 69

Helen Gail Walker Bryant, 69, of Sanford died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Toby; her son, Walter A. Walker Sr.; seven brothers; and four sisters.

A homegoing celebration will be held noon Saturday at Walker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington. Interment will be at The Evander Walker Family Cemetery, 3200 block of Walker Road, Linden. Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Walker of Dover, Del., and Consuela Walker of Goldsboro; her sisters, Lula Corena Bass of Bunnlevel and Laura “Lisa” McNeill of Broadway; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Shoinette Bass Council of Bunnlevel; sisters-in-law, Justine Walker of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mary Walker of Winston-Salem, Shirley Walker of Baltimore, Md., and Mary Bell Swann of Sanford; and nieces and nephews.

