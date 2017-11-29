HELLO WORLD

It’s A Boy!

Tiffany and Nathan Barefoot of Godwin announce the birth of their son, Nash Floyd Barefoot, Nov. 14 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces and was 21 inches long. The mother is the former Tiffany Gilbert of Erwin.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Howard Gilbert of Erwin and William Gilbert of Benson. Paternal grandparents are Eddie Barefoot, Johnna Barefoot Fann and Gary Fann, all of Dunn. Great-grandparents are Ina and Floyd Barefoot and Darlene Phillips, all of Dunn, the late Johnny Phillips and Barbara Rojas of Benson.

It’s Twins!

Brandon and Felicia Nordan of Lillington announce the birth of their twin sons, David Glenn Nordan and James Holt Nordan Nov. 21 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

David weighed 4 pounds, 1.6 ounces and was 18 inches long. James was 4 pounds, 3 ounces and was 17 inches long.

The mother is the former Felicia Moore.

Maternal grandparents are Wesley and Becky Moore of Angier. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Jan Nordan of Lillington.

The babies have a big brother, Joseph Nordan, 3 1/2.

