HELLO WORLD

It’s A Boy!

Taylor and Jodi Brownne of Lillington announce the birth of their son, Mason Lee Brownne, Dec. 6 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. The mother is the former Jodi Coleman of Lillington.

Maternal grandparents are Michael Coleman of Lillington and Jennie Johnson of Angier. Paternal grandparents are Bruce Lokers of Angier and Kelli Taylor of Franklinton.

Great-grandparents are Peggy Johnson and Jimmy Driggers.

Mason has two sisters, Serenity and Alexandria.

It’s A Girl!

Ashleigh Monique Johnson of Erwin announces the birth of her daughter, Alayzia Monei Johnson, Dec. 7 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 11.4 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Grandmother is Sherijun Howard of New Orleans.

It’s A Boy!

Cody and Felicia Wood of Erwin announce the birth of their son, Levi Carson Wood, Dec. 29 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. The mother is the former Felicia Maness of Linden.

Maternal grandparents are Ronnie and Betty Jo Maness of Linden. Paternal grandfather is Dwight Wood of Buies Creek.

Great-grandparents are Tonny and Susan Upchurch of Erwin and Judy and Leo Jackson of Linden.

It’s A Boy!

Tyler Sutton and Haley Vega announce the birth of their son, Rhett Xander Sutton, Dec. 19 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michael and Rhonda Elliott of Erwin. Paternal grandmother is Kimberly Lee of Dunn.

