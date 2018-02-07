HELLO WORLD

By LISA FARMER

The Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce ushered in a new president, Dana Cochran, and honored several civic-minded and influential citizens at its annual banquet.

The following were the award winners: Man of the Year — Billy Barfield Woman of the Year — Parrish Hayes Daughtry Business of the Year — Dunn-Benson Ford Small Business of the Year — Johnson’s Transmission & Auto Service Ambassador of the Year — Lee Honeycutt Young Professional of the Year — Hope Tyndall Mrs. Tyndall served as master of ceremonies during the awards presentation, reading off the presentations, with the exception to her award which Ms. Cochran read to Mrs. Tyndall’s surprise.

Here’s a wrap up of the award winners.

2017 Man Of The Year

Dunn Council member Billy Barfield was presented the Man of the Year Award by last year’s recipient, Bobby Carr.

Mr. Barfield has been involved in the community in many ways and in many years including serving as Dunn’s own downtown Santa during the Christmas season.

Some of the organizations he has been involved with are Boy Scouts, Dunn Jaycees, Dunn Kiwanis Club, Masons, Shriners, Special Olympics, Red Cross community blood drives, and he is an active member of the Wisdom Table at Sherry’s Bakery.

He served on the Dunn Fire Department for 36 years, retiring as assistant chief.

He was president of Automotive Supply Company, which was responsible for opening the first NAPA store in Dunn. After selling the company in 1990, he went on to work for the N.C. Department of Corrections.

He’s also involved in the chamber, being named Ambassador of the Year in 2013.

He and his family attend First Baptist Church of Dunn, where he is a deacon.

He is married to former Woman of the Year Annette Barfield, and they have two children, Will and Ruth Hope, and three grandchildren, Ashley, Kim and Anakin.

In uncharacteristic Mr. Barfield fashion, he had few words.

“Thank you,” he said. “I owe my wife an apology. I told her she couldn’t keep a secret. I encourage you to trade in Dunn, buy local.”

He said later that in 1967 he was awarded the Young Man of the Year by the Dunn Jaycees.

2017 Woman Of The Year

Parrish Hayes Daughtry was presented Woman of the Year by last year’s recipient, Dana Cochran.

“Our recipient has a personal goal of helping others and giving back to the greater community,” Mrs. Tyndall said.

Mrs. Daughtry has served the Dunn Junior Woman’s Club, Friends Fighting Cancer, is on the Harnett County Business Education Partnership, is co-chair of the Central Carolina Community College Foundation Board Golf Tournament, is co-chair of Citizens for Harnett Educational Fairness and is a Morehead Scholar Selection Alumni Applicant Reader.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Campbell University grad is also very involved in Harnett County Schools. This year she begins serving on the Dunn Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Mrs. Daughtry, an attorney with Hayes, Williams, Turner & Daughtry, Attorneys at Law, has served as president of the Harnett County Bar Association and as a member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice for which she was a past recipient of the Order of Service award.

Mrs. Daughtry is an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dunn.

She is married to Larry Daughtry, and they have three sons, Carter, Reece and Kole.

Mrs. Daughtry was doing pretty good until her three sons presented her with roses, and she got choked up.

“I’m very honored,” she said.

She said she looked out in the audience to the women who have done “amazing things. I’m humbled.”

She said she and her husband never thought of settling somewhere else, and now it’s her turn to give back to the community.

2017 Business Of The Year

The 2017 Business of the Year Award went to Carlton and Kemp Lamm and their team at Dunn-Benson Ford. It was presented by last year’s recipient, Kim Schmidlin of Carolina Therapy Services.

“This business started more than 27 years ago when the owner made the switch from running a restaurant to being in the car business to spend more time with his family. This family-owned business has been the perfect fit for this father and son duo,” Mrs. Tyndall said.

Dunn-Benson has 60 staff members. The Lamms also own Quick Lane Tire and Auto Service. They recently opened Dunn-Benson Motor Sports, and have Bobby Pierce as their driver. Another family business includes Carlton’s Cattle Company, which the North Carolina Veterinarian School uses for training students.

“Our recipients have a passion for giving back to their community, supporting many charitable organizations and community events including Autism Society of North Carolina, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots, Victory Junction Camp, Wounded Warriors Foundation, Future Farmers Association FFA and the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Pageant, just to name a few. They are ardent supporters of Campbell University, having entered into a partnership with them with a race team sponsorship,” Mrs. Tyndall said.

“As well, they have provided a horse and buggy for the annual Dunn Christmas tree lighting for many years and have sponsored the General Lee Airborne Museum’s First Responders Lunch since its inception,” Mr. Tyndall said.

In his acceptance, Carlton Lamm said he was not a speaker, but a talker.

“I am so thankful,” he said.

He said he came to Dunn 22 years ago, and the community accepted him and his business.

His advice is to do a good job, treat people fairly and look them in the eye.

Kent Lamm said he thanked the Lord and all the good employees.

2017 Small Business Of The Year

Jerry Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Transmission & Auto Service, was given the Small Business of the Year award by last year’s recipient, Jamie Adkins of Broad Street Deli and Market.

“This business began with a man and a barn. Then it grew to a two-person garage, and as the years grew, so did the business. The business is now blessed to include a 10-bay garage, body shop frame room, transmission room and paint booth. And recently they added a new office space with a spacious waiting room to accommodate their customers,” Ms. Adkins said.

“This business is very deserving of this award just in their unselfish acts of kindness for the community,” she said.

Four years ago they started participating in the nationwide Wheels to Prosper program, where the owner buys a car and once a year gives it to a deserving person. In addition, he along with different vendors donates up to $500 to a deserving person to go toward car repairs. These programs are both based on a nomination process.

At Christmas they will donate food and presents to someone in the community who has suffered a hardship. Before school they will get a list from a local school and buy supplies needed for students to help the teachers out. They also sponsor kids through programs such as SkillsUSA, 4-H, Meadow Athletic ball teams and more.

Mr. Johnson thanked God, his family and employees. He said he got his work ethic from growing up on a farm.

He said he maintains his slogan, “There’s nothing we can’t fix.”

Ambassador Of The Year

Lee Honeycutt was presented the Ambassador of the Year by last year’s winner, Becky Parker. This award basically goes to the hardest- working chamber volunteer.

Mr. Honeycutt, in addition to being involved in the chamber, is active in many other organizations including Dunn PAL, Masons, Dunn Clowns, Boy Scouts and Dunn Rotary. He is also active at Roberts Grove OFWB Church. (He’s a good singer, too.) Professionally, Mr. Honeycutt is the CEO of Agent Alliance Group.

“During an event, he was approached by chamber staff, saying, ‘You come to all the events, you might as well earn some points for it!’ So, he officially joined the Ambassadors Club in April 2016,” Mrs. Tyndall said.

According to Ms. Parker, “In his free time, he loves to hunt, fish, sing, play the guitar and spend time with his family including his wife, Julie, and children, Jonathan and Lena.”

“I’m humbled. I am thankful for this community and what it means to me,” he said.

He said his purpose is to shine a “light that will draw others to us.”

Young Professional Of The Year

Former Dunn Chamber President Hope Tyndall was awarded the Young Professional of the Year by last year’s recipient, Russell Galvan.

“This award is being presented to someone who not only exemplifies the award criteria, but has been an integral part in continuing to grow the Dunn Young Professionals (she is chair of the group) in the past few years,” Ms. Cochran said.

Mrs. Tyndall is also active in the schools, as a member of the Harnett Primary PTO, tutoring and working with Parents as Teachers through the Harnett Cooperative Extension Service. She is also active at Divine Street UMC and is a volunteer coach.

Professionally, she is also a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a CPA at her father’s firm, Alton R. Gower Jr. PA.

“She loves spending time with her husband, Brandon, and two sons, Gavin and Asher,” Ms. Cochran said.

Mrs. Tyndall said, “Thank you. This is a surprise.”

She said the chamber has been a “springboard to everything else I do.”

