HELLO WORLD

It’s A Girl!

Derek and Faith Mangum of Dunn announce the birth of their daughter, Leola Rose Mangum, Jan. 30 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. The mother is the former Faith McLeod of Dunn.

Maternal grandparents are Lisa and O. Henry Willis of Dunn and the late Victor McLeod. Paternal grandparents are Edna and Tony Mangum of Coats.

Leola Rose has two siblings, Briley, 10, and Amelia, 3.

It’s A Boy!

Bridgett Johnson and Tony Harris Jr. announce the birth of their son, Allen James Harris, Feb. 8 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 8.3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mike Johnson and Melissa Johnson. Paternal grandparents are Bernice Evans and Tony Harris.

Allen has a sister, Amelia Rashelle Harris.

Comment

comments