HELLO WORLD

It’s A Girl!

Regina Stewart and DeMario Metts of Sanford announce the birth of their daughter, Camyll Leigh Metts, on Jan. 31 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. The mother is formerly of Raleigh.

Maternal grandparents are Coleen McDuffie of Apex and Cecil Stewart of Fuquay-Varina. Paternal grandparents are Monique Porter of Chicago, Ill., and the late La-Tarvio Metts.

Camyll has three older siblings, Gianna, 12; Cameron, 3; and Messiah, 7.

