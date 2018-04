It’s Twins!

Autumn Brinson and Keivon Nicholson of Dunn announce the birth of twin daughters, Serenity and Serena Nicholson, on April 15 at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are Tabitha Strickland and Lorenza Brinson. Paternal grandparent is Shelisha Nicholson.

Great-grandparents are Kim Strickland and Katie Mae Brinson.

