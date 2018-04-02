Helon Sessoms Andrews, 85, of Erwin died Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel of Erwin. Officiating will be the Rev. Cowan. Interment will be at Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include a son, Michael Andrews of Erwin; a brother, Glendall “Bunky” Sessoms and wife Blenda of Erwin; nieces, Toni Sauceman and husband Jerry of Erwin, Brenda Stephenson and husband Bobby of Erwin, Renee Strickland and husband Gary of Sampson County; great-nieces, Sherry Hayes and husband John, and Tonya Eason; nephew, Jerome Norris and wife Susan of Charleston, S.C.; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Heather Hays, Stephanie Gooden, Amber Johnson, Cassidy Strickland, Brett Johnson, Caden Hodges and Justin Strickland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.W. Andrews; her parents, Hubert and Alva Mae Byrd; sister, Wendolyn Baker; and a brother, Billy Sessoms.

The family will receive friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 1 to 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Bunky Sessoms, 400 E. K St., Erwin, NC 28339.

Nieces, great-nieces and nephews saw her as their Beloved Aunt Helon.

