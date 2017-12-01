Help Families In Need This Holiday Season

• Donations being collected through Dec. 20

Blessing Box Ministry is collecting canned food, toiletries and monetary donations to assist families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Donations are being collected at various sites in Dunn and Benson.

Donations are being collected through Dec. 20 at the following locations and donations can be picked up if needed:

• Hair Forte, 1411 W. Cumberland St., Dunn, Thursday and Friday from 2 to 7 p.m., (919) 4640355.

• Ray’s Hair Care Center, 110 N. Clinton Ave., Dunn (donation box will be in salon in back).

• Mattie’s Learning Center, 600 S. Magnolia Ave., Suite E, Dunn, Thursday after 4 p.m. (910) 658-5350.

• Freda’s Childcare Home, 124 Jupiter Drive, Dunn, Monday through Friday, (910) 230-0447.

• Barnes Tire & Lube, Billy Strickland, 405 S. Wall St., Benson.

• Belinda Strickland, 73 W. Strickland Road, Dunn, (910) 514-0751.

