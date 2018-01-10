Help With Home-Care Bills

By MELODY BROWN-PEYTON

Of The Record Staff

Dunn author Donna Everhart has written a new book titled “The Road to Bittersweet.” It takes place during the 1940’s in Jackson County here in North Carolina in a small town called Stampers Creek. This book is about the flooding that took place in a small North Carolina town in the mountains. Fourteenyear- old Wallis Ann Stamper and her family are forced to leave their home with only items that they can carry. Like most people who leave their homes, this family goes on to rebuild.

To find out what happens to this North Carolina family, this book went on sale the day after Christmas and will be available at all major retail outlets.

A book signing and author reading will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books located at 4209 Lassiter Mill Road in Raleigh. There will also be a book signing Saturday, Jan. 13, at Broad Street Deli at 11 a.m. in Downtown Dunn. For more information about other events, visit donnaeverhart. com.

Mrs. Everhart is also the author of the critically-acclaimed “The Education of Dixie Dupree.” No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Susan Wiggs said of the book, “An important novel, beautifully written, this is a story to cherish.”

Mrs. Everhart said she developed her love for reading and writing at an early age. She said it was in her early 20’s that she began to think about being an author, however that dream was placed temporarily on the shelf.

“Other things took center stage, but I never gave up on the dream of one day writing my own books,” Mrs. Everhart said.

She said that after reading her new book, readers will walk away saying “that’s me” or “I know someone like that.

“I want people to be able to relate to the books that I write about,” she said.

She said it takes her nine months to write a book. She starts writing at 5 a.m. in her special writing place in the comfort of her home.

For any author the birth of a new book is an exciting time, but for Mrs. Everhart her attention was focused on something else. She was diagnosed with stage three cancer on Aug. 2 and has spent most of her time in treatment.

She said this was one of the scariest times of her life, but acknowledges her family and friends helped her get through this most difficult time.

“I was so excited about my new book coming out, then I get the news that I have cancer. My life took an unexpected detour,” Mrs. Everhart said.

Her treatments are over and she is home doing well.

Before Mrs. Everhart began writing books, she worked for 25 years at a corporate job at the Fortune 500 company Nortel located in Research Triangle Park which filed for bankruptcy.

Fun Facts About Donna Everhart

Favorite color — Green Favorite food — Italian If you could travel to anyplace in the world? — “I first want to travel west of the Mississippi to explore the U.S., then travel to London.”

The last book read — “My Absolute Darling” Favorite song — “Handle with Care” by the Traveling Wilburys Favorite T.V. show — “Boardwalk Empire” A typical day consists of — “Writing, writing and writing.”

