The Harnett County Farm Bureau Board of Directors held its monthly meeting at the Lillington Sports Zone. The Harnett County Farm Bureau Board of Directors has 19 board members from all areas in Harnett County. The Board of Directors made a donation of $2,000 to help support Toys For Tots throughout Harnett County. Harnett County Farm Bureau County liaison Darlene Bethune, right, is shown presenting the check to Jose Cesar Jr., Toys For Tots Harnett County coordinator.

