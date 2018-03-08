Here’s A Look AtThe HOF Class Of 2019 Nominees

NASCAR this week announced the 20 nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, as well as the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The list includes five first-time NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, representing different facets of NASCAR racing, all of whom influenced the sport throughout their brilliant careers.

Included among the list of new nominees is a four-time champion (Jeff Gordon), a pair of owners who teamed to build a two-time championship winning organization (John Holman and Ralph Moody), a four-time championship winning crew chief (Kirk Shelmerdine) and a driver whose excellence spanned two decades and two series (Harry Gant).

The nominees were selected by a nominating committee consisting of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks and the media. The committee’s votes were tabulated by accounting firm EY.

From the list of 20 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2019 class will be Wednesday, May 23.

Added to this year’s list of Landmark Award nominees are Barney Hall and Jim Hunter. Three nominees return for the Landmark Award: Ralph Seagraves, Janet Guthrie and Alvin Hawkins.

Potential Landmark Award recipients include competitors or those working in the sport as a member of a racing organization, track facility, race team, sponsor, media partner or being a general ambassador for the sport through a professional or non-professional role. Award winners remain eligible for NHOF enshrinement.

The 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, alphabetically:

• Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1992 Daytona 500

• Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

• Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

• Ray Fox, engine builder, crew chief and car owner

• Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories

• Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

• Jeff Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races

• John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

• Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief

• Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier champion

• Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and XFINITY Series

• Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west champion

• Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

• Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and XFINITY series

• Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

• Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series

• Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

• Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief

• Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

• Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder

Five nominees for the Landmark Award:

• Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR premier series superspeedway race

• Barney Hall, legendary broadcaster for the Motor Racing Network; namesake of Squier-Hall Award

• Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; helped establish NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

• Jim Hunter, longtime NASCAR executive and former president of Darlington Raceway

• Ralph Seagraves, formed Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Co.

