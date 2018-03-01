Hey, Kid …

NASCAR’s young stars are fun, talented … but let’s hold off calling them saviors, OK?

At some point this season, Chase Elliott will finally win a NASCAR race. Ryan Blaney should, too. Heck, Bubba Wallace and William Byron and Erik Jones have a good shot at doing the same.

But until that moment — or moments, plural — arrive, let’s step back for a second. Let’s honestly look at the state of NASCAR’s young stars.

Let’s consider that they are fun, they are talented — but also, they’re just not quite there yet.

NASCAR, perhaps more clearly visible than in other popular sports, is at a crux. A generational shift is underway. The stars of old — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart — are gone. They are not coming back.

And as was the case when they were young up-and-comers, there is a new generation poised to assume their mantle atop the sport. Names like Elliott, Blaney, Wallace — these are the next wave of NASCAR stars.

But they’re not ready yet.

That isn’t to say they never will be ready, or even that they won’t be ready soon. Elliott could very well win three or four races this season. Same for Blaney. But even that would not mean they have truly arrived.

Becoming a NASCAR star isn’t about winning a handful of races over your career. It’s about sustained, expected excellence. Clint Bowyer, with his eight wins in 435 Cup Series races, is still a good driver — he’s just not a star. That’s what NASCAR needs these kids to turn into.

The sport has always leaned on its big names and big personalities. Right now, Elliott and Blaney and Wallace have all the buzz. They have the eyes turned on them (especially Wallace, whose success as a black driver would catapult him to a new level of stardom regardless of whether or not he wants that). They have the opportunity too, given the mass exodus of known drivers, to cement themselves as the next crop of stars.

Now they just have to back that up on the track.

Elliott’s best career finish is second, which he’s done seven times now without winning. Wallace came second at the Daytona 500, his first race as a full-time Cup driver, but came back to earth with a 32nd-place finish this week at Atlanta. Blaney, the only one of the three with a Cup Series win, is a regular in the Top 10, but hasn’t been able to translate that to more wins yet.

And that too is fine. Blaney and Wallace are 24. Elliott’s only 22. They’ve got time. Just … not too much of it, you know?

Eventually Elliott will win. Blaney too. Wallace should. They’ve all shown their talents, and their natural knack for driving.

But they’ve also showed they have room still to grow. That’s OK — let’s just not annoint them as NASCAR’s saviors yet, alright?

— Brendan Marks, Charlotte Observer

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

DANIEL SHIREY FOR NASCAR

