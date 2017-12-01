Hey Kids, Send Santa Your Letters!

Once again, The Daily Record

is encouraging readers and their children, grandchildren, other relatives and teachers to submit letters to Santa Claus. The letters are published free of charge up until Dec. 20. Adults and teachers can help write the letters. Please include the child’s full name, age, hometown or school. Pictures of the child and drawings from the child can also be submitted. The letters will be forwarded to the North Pole. Send letters and pictures to dearsanta@mydailyrecord.com; mail to Dear Santa, P.O. Box 1448, Dunn, NC 28335; fax to (910) 891-1234; or drop them by The Daily Record office at 99 W. Broad St., Dunn.

Comment

comments