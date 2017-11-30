Hey Kids, Send Santa Your Letters!

By RICK CURL

In real estate it’s all about location and in public safety it’s all about planning and preparedness — including in houses of worship.

In the wake of a recent attack on a church in Texas, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office answered the call of local churches for guidance on how to be prepared for active shooters and other dangerous situations.

An estimated 300-plus attendees packed the commons area at the Harnett County Governmental Complex. The crowd was so large, there had to be an additional class set up inside the sheriff’s office to accommodate the overflow.

“It was amazing, it was a great turnout,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said afterward. “Everything is prevention, prevention, prevention. And we got the message out tonight.”

Sheriff Coats said after the shooting in a church in Texas raised concerns about safety in places of worship, lots of inquiries were made about how churches locally could be prepared for such a situation.

“After the shooting in Texas I started getting an enormous amount of emails wanting us to come out and assess their situations,” he said. “There’s no way with all the churches in Harnett County — and it would take us two years to go to all the churches individually — if one church had a shooting and a we had not talked about this tonight I would have to live with that. So this was the quickest and fastest way to get it out there.”

Sheriff Coats stressed the need to be ready to act instead of react before turning the program over to instructor Lt. Josh Christensen.

“We want to be ahead of everything, we don’t want to have to react,” the sheriff said. “Getting together with all the pastors and the members of the churches tonight, I think they got a good insight of what they need to do and can take back to their security team.” While the focus in the minds of many attendees seemed to be aimed at preventing active shooters from making their churches targets, Lt. Christensen said the principles and suggestions he outlined Tuesday night, can be applied to any situation.

For that reason, Lt. Christensen encouraged attendees to plan for an emergency of any type and to keep in mind that a complex plan is not always needed.

“I think for the most part the prevention part is what I wanted to get across and tell them that’s the key,” he said. “And let them know a simple plan is better than no plan at all.”

Lt. Christensen urged those present to form a safety committee and then use the resources — both internal and external — available to them.

He said the sheriff’s office, EMS and other such agencies are more than happy to sit down and discuss issues the churches may discover.

“They need to get a committee and use their resources,” he said. “And reach out to the resources in the actual church body who’s in that church that can help to get this plan together.”

Sheriff Coats said his office is always open to meeting with church leaders to help in any way possible, including having meeetings at individual churches.

“We’re open, we’ll come visit any church and assess their security,” the sheriff said. “This was just the fastest way to get it out before something does happen.”

One major thing Lt. Christensen and Sheriff Coats stressed is doing a security risk assessment. That’s where a representative from the sheriff’s office will visit the church, observe the layout and make suggestions on actions the church can take.

He took attendees through everything from who should contact emergency services to some of the legal issues facing churches that choose to allow members — law enforcement or not — to carry guns during services.

One point he stressed was there is not a need for everyone to be armed.

“It’s not about being armed,” he said. “I think some people came here thinking it would be me talking about arming yourself. That’s not what its all about, it’s about having a plan.”

“We hoped we would never come to a point in our life that you have to worry about having guns in church,” he said. “But that’s the times we live in.”

Said Lt. Christensen, “The next step is the risk assessment. Once you develop that and a security plan, we can come, the local fire station can come, the emergency management can come …”

Lt. Christensen believes many of the churches represented by those in attendance have already begun to establish a security plan.

“A lot of congregations have plans started,” he said. “Maybe they don’t know the next step to complete the plan. … Now they have to put a committee together to make it a little more thorough.”

Said Sheriff Coats, “I feel good about tonight’s program, I think it was outstanding. … There were well over 375 people here tonight. It shows that they’re concerned. These pastors are worried about their church and the people in their church, as I am about the citizens in this county.”

