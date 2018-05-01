Hilda S. McDougald, 76, of 207 E. H St., Erwin, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin. Pastor Sarah Campbell will officiate. Burial will be at McLean Cemetery, Bunnlevel.

Survivors include daughters, Stephanie McDougald of the home and Albertina Brockington (Anthony) of Columbia, S.C.; sons, Sherlock McDougald (Janelle) of Knightdale, Keith McDougald (Ralyn) of Erwin, Cadwallader Mc-Dougald (Charlotte) and Alphonse McDougald (Penny), all of Bunnlevel; 14 grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; sister, Colene Blue of Linden; and brothers, Colden Spears, Nathaniel Spears (Shelia) and Larry Spears (Joy), all of Lillington, Raymond Spears (Joyce) of Godwin, Victor Spears (Rozetta) of Angier and Jerry Spears of Bunnlevel.

Viewing will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Temple Bible Church of God, 75 Jordan Temple Lane, Lillington. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

