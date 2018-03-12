Hitting The Links

Campbell Golfers Awarded

It was announced Thursday that Campbell senior Annelie Sjoholm was named Big South Women’s Golfer of the Week for events played March 1 through March 7. In addition, Campbell’s Isabell Ekstrom is the Women’s Freshman of the Week.

Sjoholm finished third at the River Landing Classic with a 2-under 214 to help the Camels claim the team title with a 7-under aggregate 857 — the second-lowest 54-hole score in school history. She made four birdies in Tuesday’s final round and finished the event tied for first in par-four scoring and fourth in birdies.

Ekstrom finished in a tie for 23rd at the River Landing Classic with a 6-over 222 and matched her collegiate low in Tuesday’s final round. She jumped 24 spots on the leader board on the final day as her round of 69 included five birdies and concluded the event with 39 pars.

Earl Smith Registration Open

Registration is open for the 10th annual Earl Smith Golf Tournament hosted by Campbell football.

This year’s Earl Smith Golf Tournament is set for Friday, April 13, at Keith Hills Golf Club.

Registration for the captain’s choice tournament is from 8:15 until 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration is $90 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The day will also include prizes for longest drive, as well as closest to the pin, among others, along with a silent auction.

For full pricing information and to access this year’s registration form, head to GoCamels.com. For additional information, contact Kady Knight at the CU football office at kknight@campbell.edu or 910893-1974.

The tournament is named for the former Campbell head coach (1946-53), who was inducted into the Campbell Athletics Hall of Fame in April of 1986. Camel football opens 2018 at Barker-Lane Stadium on Aug. 30, hosting Chowan.

Keith Hills Hosted Kickoff Classic

Keith Hills Golf Club in Buies Creek hosted the Keith Hills High School Kickoff Classic Friday, March 2, on the Orange and Black Courses.

State Champion Pinecrest competed against other 4A standouts including: Broughton, Green Hope and Panther Creek. Other teams included Cardinal Gibbons, Clayton, Apex Friendship, Forsyth Country Day, Harnett Central, Holly Springs, New Bern, New Hanover, Panther Creek and Union Pines.

The tournament featured 20 high school teams, some of the region’s top men’s golf teams from last year’s state high school championships. Each competing team used the low four of five scores for a team total with trophies being presented to the top two teams and individual winners. The tournament was sponsored and administered by Keith Hills Golf Club and Campbell University’s PGA Golf Management Program.

