Freshman Ben Langston slides past Neuse Charter's second baseman safely. Langston was running for fellow freshman, pitcher Richard Warren. The Wildcats won 11-1 over the Cougars on Thursday.

Contributed Photo

Sophomore pitcher and infielder Kameron Lee makes it home on a passed ball in the Hobbton Wildcats 18-3 softball win over Neuse Charter Thursday.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

Comment

comments