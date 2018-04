The Ernest Simmons VFW Post 6722 located at 409 S. Main St., Lillington, is hosting a barbecue plate sale Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $8 per plate, dine in or take out. Plates include barbecue, slaw, potatoes and hushpuppies from Ron’s Barn. Tickets are available by calling 910-893-3706.

