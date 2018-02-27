Horrell Pitches Gem As Camels Top Broncos 5-1

. The junior righty pitched seven scoreless innings, fanning 10 batters in Campbell’s second-straight win.

Junior right-hander Michael Horrell struck out 10 batters and walked none as Campbell took down Western Michigan 5-1 Saturday night at Jim Perry Stadium.

A native of Thomasville, Horrell tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits on the night for his first win of the season. His 10 strikeouts set a new career high and were the most for a Campbell pitcher since Nick Thayer fanned 10 against Liberty on April 15, 2016.

Tyson Messer notched his first save of the season. The junior from Lillington entered in the top of the eighth with Campbell holding a 2-1 lead, pitching the final two innings hitless and scoreless for the Fighting Camels.

Senior infielder Christian Jones finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Campbell offense. Ty Babin (1-for-4) and Kyle Mehl (1-for-4) drove in two runs apiece, while Kevin Barron collected one RBI Saturday night.

Western Michigan (1-4) scored its only run of the game on a sac fly to center field by Conner Henderson in the top of the eighth inning. The Camels responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth, courtesy of an RBI-double from Barron and a two-out, two-RBI single from Mehl.

