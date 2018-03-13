Spring Sports Registration Ending

Erwin's parks and recreation spring sports registration ended on Feb. 24, Coats'ended March 2, Lillington's Thursday; and Dunn and Angier aren't far behind. Dunn Parks and Recreation Department baseball and softball registration period started on Feb. 1 and ends Wednesday. Returning participants may also register at the P.K. Vyas Recreational Center. To register, visit the office or go online to dunnparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home. Angier Parks and Recreation Department baseball and softball registration period started on Feb. 19 and ends Friday. Registration is held at Angier Town Hall, 55 North Broad St. West, Angier, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. For more information, call 919-639-6567.

Mid-Carolina Senior Games

Late registration for the 2018 Mid-Carolina Senior Games ends March 21. The registration cost for Harnett, Sampson and Cumberland county seniors, 50 years old or older, is $15. For out-of-county residents, registration is $20. The games run from April 11 until April 30. Save $1 off registration when registration is completed at torch.ncseniorgames.org. Physical entry forms and additional information can be printed off at mccog.org/aging_about.asp or can be picked up at Harnett County Parks and Recreation offices, 420 McKinney Parkway, Lillington, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

