If You Have Trouble Breathing, This Group Is For You

If you, or someone you know, is living with a chronic lung disease like COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer or other breathing difficulties, consider joining the Harnett County/Campbell University Better Breathers Club educational group. Family members are welcome to attend.

Led by an American Lung Association-trained facilitators, learn better ways to cope with your diagnosis and live life to the fullest with chronic lung disease during these free and regularly scheduled educational programs. Plus, it’s fun and enriching to connect with others.

This month the group will discuss “Air Quality in North Carolina.” The speaker is Rachel McIntosh-Kastrinsky, who is a medical advocate for Healthy Air-North Carolina.

The meeting is Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Choice Community Health Center located at 40 Autumn Fern Trail in Lillington.

For questions and to RSVP, call 910-893-1757 or 910-808-1474. Let the group know if you require any assistance or accommodations. There will be free, handicapped-accessible parking and building entry. Wheelchairs will be available and student escorts as needed. Light refreshments will be served.

