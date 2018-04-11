Ina W. Dew, 84

Ina Wood Dew, 84, of Erwin died Monday evening April 9, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

Mrs. Dew was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Erwin, daughter of the late John Mack Wood Sr. and Ora Pardue Wood. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bobby Wood and John Mack Wood Jr.

Mrs. Dew was a 1953 graduate of Erwin High School and had worked at Erwin Mills for 30 years. She was a member of Sansom Community Church.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Erwin Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Wood of the home; and son, Patrick Dew of Lillington.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

