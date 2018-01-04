Inspect Active Beehive With Beekeeping For Beginners Workshop

The Harnett County Beekeepers Association is offering a beginner’s beekeeping class on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office in the Harnett County Agricultural Center, 126 Alexander Drive, Lillington.

Certified Master Beekeeper Charles Fleming and other members of the association will teach the course, which will include an inspection of an active beehive, weather permitting. Beehive inspection will be rescheduled for a later date if the weather is unfavorable. Participants should pack their own lunch for the workshop.

The course fee is $40 for individuals or $60 for couples, and includes one-year membership to the Harnett County Beekeepers Association. Children and teens are encouraged to attend, and those younger than 15 years old can attend for free when accompanied with a paying adult.

Payment (cash or check only) will be accepted the morning of the workshop, but pre-registration is required. Register online at: http://go.ncsu.edu/harnettbeeclass2018.

The Harnett County Beekeepers Association meets the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Harnett County Agricultural Center. For specific questions about the course, contact the association at Harnett-Beekeepers@gmail.com. About The Cooperative Extension

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of N.C. State Extension, the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A& T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local government partners statewide.

Extension delivers researchbased education and technology from N.C. State and N.C. A& T that enriches the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health and the environment.

