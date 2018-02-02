Inspired By A Famous Feminist

On Friday, Feb. 8, 1974, I picked up a copy of The Daily Tar Heel on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and was delighted with an unexpected birthday surprise. I appeared in a picture with a famous feminist, Gloria Steinem, as we carried our salads outside the Carolina Inn and dumped them on the ground. The night before, I was among about 12 students chosen to dine privately with Ms. Steinem so I joined her in this demonstration of solidarity with the United Farm Workers.

A headline on the front page stated: “Steinem aids UFW protest.” An article by staff writer David Ennis explained that 10 signcarrying activists representing the UFW protested the “non-union” lettuce on the menu. The boycott related to the right of the lettuce pickers to form their own union.

Ms. Steinem’s visit to UNC was among the activities at a Women’s Festival, co-sponsored by of the Association of Women Students and the Carolina Forum. At age 38 Ms. Steinem was — and at 83 still is — a feminist, journalist and political activist. She became nationally recognized as a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In 1969, Ms. Steinem published an article, “After Black Power, Women’s Liberation,” in New York Magazine, which brought her message to the forefront. She co-founded Ms. magazine and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Gloria Steinem Speaks On Women’s Rights In The Daily Tar Heel on the same day another front page article headlined, “Feminist movement heartbreaking, fun,” was written by Gail Bronson and Bunky Flagler. While speaking at a press conference Ms. Steinem said that the women’s movement is no longer just a fad. The article quoted her: “Like the rest of the country, it’s staggering forward in uneven stages but it entered the consciousness of everyone in the country. You see groups of women mobilizing; yet, you see unemployment rise and the gap between males and females, blacks and whites grow. These are conditions for revolution — and I think we’re having one: raised expectations, raised self-esteem, yet shrinking opportunity.”

“The change is fun,” she said. “Sure it’s heartbreaking, sure it’s crazy. And the world views you and what you’re doing as odd, but it makes life better.”

Ms. Steinem noted: “Men think they have a vision of what women want,” she said. “We don’t want to imitate what the man’s position has been. We want a total change.”

“If we don’t do what we can do, what we are gifted to do, we will resent the men around us,” she said.

Ms. Steinem discussed the Equal Rights Amendment and said legislation “is a first step. It is a legal remedy which at least sets the moral tone.”

Inner Revelation, Outer Revolution

After spending time with Gloria Steinem something deep inside me shifted. I thought back to the times in my life when I was blocked from various activities due to my gender. While a student at Broadway High School, located 35 miles from Chapel Hill, I was president of the honor society and editor of the newspaper but not allowed to apply for the coveted Morehead Scholarship at UNC because only males were eligible.

While working for publications, I was expected to write about beauty pageants and social events instead of political issues and business activities. As I became more aware of the importance of women claiming their power I edited a campus magazine called SHE in 1975 and 1976. My favorite cover featured the first female Morehead scholarship winners on the cover.

During the past 44 years I have written thousands of positive articles about what is best about people and have noticed progress with women’s equality. Due to the recent sexual abuse scandals that led to the Me Too movement, we must continue to fight for what is right for all people, whatever gender, race or religion.

Even though we are experiencing a huge divide in our nation today and are seeing a growing economic gap between the haves and the have-nots, we must take action to help people with challenges to empower themselves. Drawing upon our highest values, we will rise to the occasion to demand equality for all and create fairness for our citizens and resolution for the immigrants who live here.

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway and is the author of six books, including “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www. atimelessplace.com. She can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.

AlexSandra Lett, right, joins Gloria Steinem in throwing out salads to support the United Farm

Workers as one of about 12 students chosen to dine with the famous feminist at the Carolina Inn. (Picture taken by Martha Stevens that appeared on the front page of the Feb. 8, 1974, edition of The Daily Tar Heel newspaper at Carolina.)

Contributed Photo

Gloria Steinem, a feminist, journalist and political activist, is pictured coming out of the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill with a bowl

of salad containing 'non-union' lettuce. She was showing support for the United Farm Workers boycott of 'non-union' lettuce by dumping her salad on the lawn. (Picture taken by Martha Stevens that appeared on the front page of the Feb. 8, 1974, edition of The Daily Tar Heel newspaper at Carolina.)

Contributed Photo

LETT’S SET A SPELL

ALEXSANDRA LETT

Comment

comments