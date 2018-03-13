Invitational Bracket Released; Camels To Host Miami (Ohio) Tomorrow Night

The 16-team field for the 2018 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) has been finalized and Campbell will host Mid-American Conference member Miami (Ohio) tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The 11th annual CBI begins Tuesday when Eastern Washington travels to Utah Valley. The seven remaining first round games will be played Wednesday.

The winner of the Campbell vs. Miami (Ohio) game will meet either UT-Rio Grande Valley or New Orleans in the quarterfinals.

The CBI is a single-elimination tournament up until the best-ofthree finals, with all games played at campus sites. The quarterfinal round will take place on Monday followed by the semifinal round on Wednesday, March 21.

Prior to the semifinals, the remaining teams will be re-bracketed. The finals series is a best of three in which one team will host two of the three games. Those games will be played on March 26, March 28, and March 30.

Past CBI champions include Tulsa, Oregon State, VCU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Santa Clara, Siena, Loyola Chicago, Nevada and Wyoming. Teams from nearly every conference have participated in the event. Twenty-eight teams have used the CBI to springboard to the NCAA Tournament the following year, while another 18 have gone on to the NIT.

Under the direction of fifthyear head coach Kevin McGeehan, the Camels (16-15, 10-8 Big South) earned their highest seed (fourth) in the league tournament in six years and posted their best conference victory total since the 2012 squad finished 11-7.

Campbell is making back-toback post-season appearances for the first time in the program’s NCAA Division I era (since 197778). The 2017 squad reached the Big South Championship final and then advanced to the quarterfinal round of the CollegeInsider. com post-season tournament (CIT).

ESPN is again the official television home of the CBI. ESPNU will televise each game of the best of three Championship Series. Roy Philpott and Jason Capel will serve as the broadcast team.

The College Basketball Invitational is produced by the Gazelle Group of Princeton, N.J. The Gazelle Group is a sports marketing firm, specializing in event production and management, client representation and sponsorship consulting.

