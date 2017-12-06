‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Being Staged At Western Harnett High

By MELODY BROWN-PEYTON

The Town of Coats held its annual tree-lighting ceremony at the corner of N.C. 55 and 27. Town officials, along with residents, came to the center of town for this annual holiday tradition.

Coats Chamber President Tricia Bristow opened the event with greetings followed by greetings from Pat Godwin, who servers as executive director of the chamber. Mayor Walter Weeks gave his final greeting as mayor of Coats. He welcomed everyone to the tree-lighting event and then said if you are not a resident of the Town of Coats, you need to be. The crowd burst into laughter.

“It is great to be right in the best little town in the world,” Mayor Weeks said. He then said a word of prayer.

In just a few weeks he will pass the gavel on to Mayor-elect Chris Coats, who was elected as mayor during the See Christmas, Page 8

The Town of Coats held its annual Christmas tree lighting and the kids were excited to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. They both gave a special greeting to children.

October election. Other elected officials who were on hand for the celebration were Commissioner J.D. Raynor, Commissioner J.C. Allen, Mayor-elect Chris Coats and Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Interim Town Manager Karen Wooten introduced former town manager Kenny Cole who was the guest of honor to light the tree. Mr. Cole took a moment to address the crowd, acknowledging it was great to be back in the Town of Coats.

“I miss my second family,” Mr. Cole said.

He is now the city manager in Jamestown, which is located outside of Greensboro.

After the lighting of the tree, everyone joined in singing an array of Christmas songs. As everyone sang, the warmth of the holiday spirit was felt throughout the crowd.

The Town of Coats will host Christmas on Main Street beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. It will be an evening of shopping for unique items for those on your shopping list. Local vendors will offer a variety of gifts and stocking stuffers. The Christmas parade will then take center stage down McKinley Street at 6:30 p.m.

It will be a sea of floats and marching bands that will usher in the holiday. After the parade, shops on Main Street will re-open. Santa will arrive at 7:30 p.m. in the Santa House where cookies, along with hot chocolate, will be served. It will be an evening of fun and fellowship for the entire family.

Former town manager Kenny Cole takes a knee and lights the Christmas tree during the annual tree lighting event in Coats.

