It’s Flu Season, Use Good Health Habits

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people — such as older people, young children and people with certain health conditions — are at high risk for serious flu complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and officials with the Harnett County Health Department.

Along with annual flu vaccine, using good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Good health habits can protect you and your family from spreading germs at home, work and school. Washing your hands and covering your cough often can help stop the spread of germs. Keeping hands clean is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection and illness. Residents are encouraged to practice good health habits, listed below.

. Avoid close contact. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick, too.

. Stay home when you are sick. If possible, stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.

. Cover your mouth and nose. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

. Clean your hands. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- based hand rub.

. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.

. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

For more information, call the Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550 or log onto the Health Department’s website located at www.harnett.org/ health.

Comment

comments