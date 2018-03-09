Ivey Family Reunion Is March 24

The 44th annual Ivey Family Reunion will be held Saturday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Banner Chapel Fellowship Hall, Benson. The hall will open at 11:30 a.m.

Descendants of David Henry and Ava Ann Tart Ivey are invited to come bring food and drink to share along with family pictures and history.

To get to Banner Chapel, take exit 79 off Interstate 95 and take N.C. 50 South, a half mile.

For more information, contact Elaine Ivey Creech at 919880-46287, avaecreech@gmail. com or Faith Ivey Dean at 910289-1090, faith543@embarqmail. com.

