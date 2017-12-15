Jack and Dalton Ferguson with Santa

Dear Santa,

I’m really excited for you to come this year! I’ve been a really good boy and have been working on my whining. I still need to learn to sleep in my big boy bed but I’ve been good about helping mom with my baby brother. My No. 1 thing that I want for Christmas is a beast costume and spooky toys. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas!

Love, Dalton Ferguson, 4 Bunnlevel Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the good list this year. I’m still figuring out what “good” means. I’m working on not hitting my big brother and eating all my supper, but I do sleep all night for my mom and dad. I really want any toy that makes lots of noise!

Love, Jack Ferguson, 19 months Bunnlevel

