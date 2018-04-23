Jackson, McLin Named Big South Athletes Of The Week

After strong showings at last weekend’s Aggie Invitational, Campbell’s Roshae Jackson and Khai McLin have been named Big South Athletes of the

Week. Jackson, named the Big South’s Female Track Performer of the Week, highlighted last Friday’s session for the Camels at the Aggie Invitational, hosted by North Carolina A& T, placing fourth in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:11.92.

Last Saturday, McLin punctuated a host of Camels to post personal bests, notching a PR of 10.43 in the men’s 100 meters, just off Marcus Thompson’s 2013 school record of 10.42. McLin was named Big South Male Track Performer of the Week.

Campbell will travel to the Liberty Twilight on May 2, followed by the Payton Jordan Invitational, hosted by Stanford, on May 3. The Big South Outdoor Championships begin May 9 in High Point, N.C.

McLin

Jackson

