James Daniel Leggett, 78, died Feb. 8, 2018, at his home in Little River, S.C. He was born in Williamston, N.C., on Oct. 21, 1939. He was one of eight children born to James S. and Hazel W. Leggett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Leggett; and sister, Janie Todd. The Leggetts were members of the Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church in Williamston.

James was born again in 1954 in his home church and he knew without a doubt that God had a call on his life. During James’s high school and college years, he attended Holmes Academy and College of the Bible in Greenville, S.C. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he earned a B.A. in history. As a high school student at Holmes, James met and fell in love with another student, Clara Faye Watts, a pretty girl from Virginia. They dated for five years before exchanging marriage vows on June 25, 1961, in the First PH Church, Norfolk, Va. She was 19 and he was 21 at the time.

The newlyweds returned to Greenville and to their alma mater; this time, however, the mission was for James to teach at the school. He spent a year as a member of the Holmes faculty before assuming his first pastorate — Swan Quarter Pentecostal Holiness Church (Pinetown, N.C.). He pastored two more congregations, Mount Olive (Pembroke, N.C.), 1964-70, and Culbreth Memorial (Falcon, N.C.), 1970-1986, before being elected superintendent of the North Carolina Conference. James had served as conference superintendent for only three years when the delegates at the 1989 General Conference elected him to the General Executive Board as executive director of Evangelism and chairman of the Extension Loan Fund, which grew from $3 million to $12 million under his leadership.

In 1993, he was re-elected to head the Department of Evangelism, which had become known as Evangelism USA (EVUSA). He was also chosen as vice chairman of the denomination. As director of EVUSA, Leggett set an aggressive goal of planting 100 new churches in America in only one year. “In the most remarkable year ever, the church succeeded in planting 110 new churches in the U.S. in 1994.”

Then, in 1997, James D. Leggett was elected as general superintendent and presiding bishop of the IPHC. During those years, 19972009, Leggett also served as co-chairman of the Pentecostal Charismatic Churches of North America, chairman of the Pentecostal World Fellowship, and as a member of the Global Christian Forum and Christian Churches Together (CCT).

For seven years, Bishop Leggett applied his skill and knowledge as both a wordsmith and theologian to writing Sunday School curriculum for Advocate Press (now LifeSprings Resources). During his tenure as general superintendent, he served as editor of the denominational magazines, IssacharFile, and Experience. He also compiled and edited the book, “Preaching to Connect,” an anthology of sermons and practical insights by several well-known pastors and educators.

When Leggett left the office of General Superintendent in 2009, he returned to Greenville, S.C., and the school that held so many memories for him and Faye. He accepted the challenge as head of Holmes Bible College. While serving as the school’s sixth president, he revitalized the institution and strengthened its ties with the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. He worked diligently to fortify the school’s financial base while overseeing the construction of a lovely new campus, including a new building for the Holmes Memorial Church, which he pastored. By the time he retired in August 2017, the primary campus was debt-free.

A memorial service for Bishop Leggett is under the direction of Skinner & Smith Funeral Home and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the J.A. Culbreth Memorial Auditorium in Falcon, N.C. The family will greet visitors from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. and interment will be at the Falcon Cemetery.

James and Faye Leggett have four children, James D. Leggett Jr. and wife Sandra of Clinton, Joseph Talmadge Leggett and wife Sharon of Clinton, John Leggett and wife Laurie of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Cindy McKeone and husband Jim of Little River, S.C.; grandchildren, Erica Legget Gill and husband Hue, Whitney Leggett Upton and husband Zack, James Daniel Leggett III, Cameron Leggett, Trevor Leggett, Andrew Leggett, Megan Hicks, Mychaela Hicks, Austin Leggett, Abigail Leggett and Avery Leggett; great-grandchildren, Landon Gill, Ellison Johnson and Westlyn Upton; brothers, Roger Leggett and wife Katherine, Ralph Leggett and wife Vadie, and Bennie Leggett and wife Diane, all of Williamston; sisters, Carolyn Davenport and husband Melvin of Williamston and Clara Leggett Barbour of Jamesville.

James Leggett said his life motto was to “realize God’s full potential.” He based that goal on Philippians 1:6: “[I am] confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in [me] will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ” (KJV).

In a sense, James Leggett’s adult life led him full circle — student, teacher, preacher, pastor, writer, presiding bishop, college president — and always ministering and leading with a positive outlook toward the future. The thousands who have heard him preach will no doubt recall his declaring, “The best is yet to come!”

Memorials may be made to Holmes Bible College, 4901 Old Bumcombe Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

