James E. Blackmon, 74

James Elton Blackmon, 74, of 801 N.C. 242 South, Benson, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

Mr. Blackmon was born on June 19, 1943, in Johnston County to the late James Arder and Beulah Frances Wood Blackmon. He was also preceded in death by his son, Braston Scott Blackmon; and brother, Donald Blackmon. Mr. Blackmon owned and operated Blackmon’s Used Cars. He and his wife, Glenda, formerly owned and operated Glenda’s Sweet Shop and Grill in Benson. Mr. Blackmon was also a member of the All American Car Club, Harnett Cruisers and Benson PFWB Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Benson PFWB Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Glenn McCullen, Don Sauls and Kelvin Blackman.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Glenda J. Blackmon; children, James Marvin Blackmon and wife Barb Krumm Blackmon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Nathan Brian Blackmon of Dunn and Jennifer Dawn Blackmon of Benson; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose Scatteragia, Matthew Cale Cook and James Tristan Blackmon; great-grandson, Logan Cooper Scatteragia; sisters, Anne Blackman and husband Charles of Benson, Judy Frances Matthews and husband Johnny of Angier; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 tonight at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

