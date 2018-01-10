Mr. James Earl “Jimmy” Strickland of Godwin died Monday Jan. 8, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn. Mr. Strickland was born in Sampson County on June 7, 1940, to the late Raymond Earl and Edna Earle McCauley Strickland. Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Hurley Jones and Robert Grissett; and sister-in-law, Hilda Jones Brock.

Mr. Strickland was a 1958 graduate of Mingo High School and worked with Perry Brothers Tire Service in Dunn for over 34 years, retiring in 2001. He loved all sports, especially NASCAR. Mr. Strickland was a member of Mingo Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Chairman of the Building Committee, Sunday School Superintendent, and he sang in the church choir. He served his community as well, being a member of the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees, Chairman on the Mingo Community Building Board, and was a past Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts at Mingo Baptist Church. A lifelong Republican, he served as Republican Judge and Chief Judge during elections, and he was inducted into the Sampson County Republican Hall of Fame.

A funeral service will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Mingo Baptist Church with the Rev. Louis Strickland officiating. Burial will be in the William C. Jackson Cemetery.

Mr. Strickland is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hazel Jones Strickland; daughter, Melanie Strickland; sister, Mary Ann Grissett; sister-in-law, Joyce Jones; niece, Crystal Pate; great-niece, Allie Faith Pate; and beloved pet, Holly.

Visitation will immediately follow the funeral service Thursday evening at Mingo Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mingo Baptist Church Building Fund, 1465 Mingo Church Road, Dunn, NC 28334; or the William C. Jackson Family Cemetery, 350 Alvin Road, Godwin, NC 28344.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.

James Earl ‘Jimmy’ Strickland

Comment

comments