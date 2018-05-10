Retired Army Lt. Col. James G. Lucas Sr., 79, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1939. He served a distinguished career in the Army having served in Vietnam. Among his many awards, he was the recipient of several Purple Hearts, Bronze and Silver Star medals.

He was a Master Mason, a Shriner, a member of American Legion Post 230, the VFW Post 9103, the Disabled American Veterans, and former mayor pro tem of Spring Lake.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Parker Lucas.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. Interment with the rendering of full military honors will immediately follow in LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Survivors include his son, James G. Lucas Jr.; stepsons, Jerry and Joey Cain; brothers, Stephen N. Lucas, Thomas J. Lucas, William Martin Lucas, Phillip Vincent Lucas and David Edward Lucas; sister, Mary Elizabeth Stroud; and granddaughter, Angelina Catherine Lucas.

