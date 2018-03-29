James H. McLamb, 51

James Hunter McLamb, 51, of Newton Grove died Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Rayford McLamb.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Hopewell UM Church, Newton Grove, by the Revs. Adam Brinkley, Richard Vaughn and Joe Brown. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.

Survivors include a son, Brett McLamb and wife Rebecca of Salemburg; grandson, Brayden McLamb; his mother, Faye Adams and husband John of Garner; his fiancée, Marie Cady of Newton Grove; sisters, Paula Ford and husband Mark of Garner, Donnie Hardy and husband Andy of Four Oaks; stepmother, Agnes West of Newton Grove; stepbrother, Jeffery Lee of Newton Grove; stepgrandchildren, Christian and Alyssa Gonzalez; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell UM Church, 4641 Church Road, Newton Grove, NC 28366.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

