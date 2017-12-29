Mr. James Kenneth “Kenny” Godwin Sr., 58, of Dunn died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

Kenny was born July 28, 1959, in Harnett County. He was a 1978 graduate of Dunn High School, a U.S. Navy veteran and had retired from the Department of Corrections in Clinton.

Kenny had coached at Erwin Middle School, Cape Fear Christian Academy and Erwin Recreation where he was loved by many of his players.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Garland H. Godwin; and stepfather; Donald Ray Suggs.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Darlene Smith Godwin; sons, James K. Godwin Jr. and wife Heather of Benson, Alex K. Godwin and wife Brenna of Benson; mother, Peggy Jean Goode Suggs of Dunn; brothers, Sonny R. Godwin and wife Sharon of Dunn, Donald R. Suggs Jr. and wife Jacqueline of Erwin; and granddaughters, Peyton Leigh Godwin and Alexis Sha Godwin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made payable to Darlene Godwin for the James Kenneth “Pepa” Godwin Sr. Scholarship Fund for his grandchildren, c/o SECU, 200 Tilghman Drive, Dunn, NC 28334.

