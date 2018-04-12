James L. McNeal, 97

James Leslie McNeal, 97, of 2333 Fairlawn Ave., Washington, D.C., formerly of Sampson County, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his home.

He was the son of the late Leslie and Marzella Raines McNeal of Sampson County.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, 500 S. Burke St., Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Ernestine McNeal; children, James E. McNeal (Sharon), Lora Branch, Celestine Lee (Christopher) and Zella Williams; sister, Ruby McPhaul; seven grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; and brother-in-law, Paul B. Lewis (Maratha).

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

