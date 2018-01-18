James M. Bunnell, 59

James Martin Bunnell, 59, of Dunn died Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2018, at his son’s home.

He was born Aug. 8, 1958, in Harnett County, son of the late Malcolm Bunnell and Mamie Stancil Bunnell Hernandez. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Sue Smith.

Mr. Bunnell had attended South Johnston High School and had worked for Smithfield Packing in Clinton.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Hodges Chapel Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy Martin Bunnell of Dunn; brothers, Tony Bunnell and wife Tina of Dunn, Gary Bunnell of Dunn and Wayne Bunnell of Benson; sister, Joyce Bass of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, 905 Erwin Road, Dunn.

