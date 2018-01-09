James R. McDonald, 82

James Roscoe McDonald, 82, a resident of Cornerstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dunn, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He was the son of the late Roy and Fannie Melvin McDonald of Harnett County. He attended services at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses until declining health. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, Dunn, by Charles Kinney. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include children, Tanikka McDonald of Wilmington, Del., Janet Hogins (Bruce) of Raleigh and Johnny A. Leake of Fayetteville; stepchildren, Michael McDougal (Delores) of Cameron, Wanda Morrisey (Robert) of Clinton, Daphane McDougal of Mt. Olive and Debra McDougal of Coats; sister, Bernice Daniels of Gilroy, Calif.; 22 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

James Roscoe McDonald

