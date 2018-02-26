Jami R. Hernandez, 33

Jami Leigh Rhodes Hernandez, 33, of 4800 Johnsons Chapel Road, Benson, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

She was born in Wake County on Sept. 18, 1984, to James Ray Rhodes of Benson and the late Kelly Wilson Rhodes.

She owned and operated Wings of Grace Cleaning Service and was a member of Burnell Baptist Church, Four Oaks.

Funeral services were held 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Officiating was the Rev. Jessie Brock. Graveside services will be held this morning at 11 at Right Handy Johnson Family Cemetery, 4285 Parkertown Road, Four Oaks.

Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Juan Hernandez; daughters, Kalie Ezabella Hernandez and Angelina Juanita Hernandez, all of Benson.

Memorials may be made to James Ray Rhodes, 4800 Johnsons Chapel Road, Benson, NC 27504.

Jami Leigh Rhodes Hernandez

Comment

comments