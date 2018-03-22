Janice K. Johnson, 75

Janice Kay Johnson, 75, of Four Oaks died Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gardner Johnson; and her parents, Warren and Lola Mae Allen.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Benson, by the Rev. John Harper. Interment will be at Lees Chapel Church Cemetery, Four Oaks.

Survivors include brothers, Dennis Allen and wife Susie of Princeton, Ray Allen and wife Dawn of Greenville, Tenn.; two nieces; and two nephews.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Lees Chapel AC Church, c/o of Brickie Allen, 3689 Stricklands Crossroads Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524.

