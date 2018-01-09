Jason S. Talton, 44

Jason Samuel Talton, 44, of 8068A Strickland’s Crossroads Road, Four Oaks, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at his home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1973, in Germany and was preceded in death by a brother, David Talton. He was a trim carpenter.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1459 White Memorial Church Road, Willow Spring. Officiating will be the Rev. Jason Hudson.

Survivors include his wife, Candace Talton; daughters, Alyssa Wood of Four Oaks and Heaven Talton of the home; father and stepmother, Lee Von and Glenda W. Talton of Benson; mother and stepfather, Brenda G. and Mike Buegler of Goldsboro; brother, Truman Talton; half-sister, Rhonda Allen of Wendell; stepsisters, Michelle Johnson of Benson and Monica Chapman of Benson; and granddaughter, Emily “Doodle Bug” Wood.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church and other times at the home of Lee Von and Glenda Talton, 447 W. Watson Road, Benson.

Flowers are welcomed and may be delivered to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1459 White Memorial Church Road, Willow Spring.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.

