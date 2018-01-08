Jason S. Talton, 44

• The Rev. King White left a Godly legacy on Dunn and surrounding area.

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

One of Dunn’s best known and most loved faith leaders passed away Saturday after a long career of service to the community.

The Rev. King White, the longtime pastor of Dunn’s Gospel Tabernacle, died at the age of 88.

Pastor White served as the leader at Gospel Tabernacle for two terms, according to his son, the Rev. Eddie White. The elder Pastor White served from 1968 to 1970 before leaving to serve as a bishop in Pennsylvania. He then served at Gospel Tabernacle from 1978 to 2002.

Pastor White led the church through periods of tremendous growth including what was considered an innovative way for the church to expand when it purchased the former Emmanuel Baptist Church building on West Cumberland Street, the Gospel Tabernacle’s current home.

Gospel Tabernacle paid off Emmanuel Baptist’s $240,000 debt and paid the church an additional $80,000. Pastor White then led a campaign to improve the facility.

In 1995, Pastor White led another campaign to build a $1.3 million expansion which added a family life center, youth center and educational space. The work included the establishment of the Gospel Tabernacle Academy which continues to operate a preschool at the site.

See Pastor White, Page 3

White Pastor White

Continued From Page One

He was instrumental in establishing an Hispanic mission that was one of the first of its kind in the district. The church’s Spanishspeaking members later branched out to form their own congregation under the name “Iglesia CFC tabernaculo del Evangelio,” which is a variation of “Gospel Tabernacle” translated into Spanish. The Spanish-language church is located on N.C. 55 near Coats.

The Rev. Fernando Angulo, who is now in charge of the Hispanic ministry of the N.C. Conference of the Pentecostal Holiness denomination, was the church’s first Hispanic pastor. Pastor White arranged for him and his family to come here from Costa Rico in 1997.

“When I arrived here in 1997, the Gospel Tabernacle was the most influential Christian church in Dunn,” Rev. Angulo said. He said it was through the leadership of “Pastor King,” as he calls him, to reach out to the Hispanic community in Dunn and the surrounding area.

“Pastor King was not only my pastor, my leader, but he and Janice (Pastor White’s wife) became our family, my father and my mother. Not only spiritual, they were my family,” he said. “Right now I am very sad for the news, at the same time, I am very happy. He’s ready to be with his Lord.”

Eddie White described his father as much more than the pastor of one church.

Pastor To The Community

“He was a pastor to his people, but he was also a pastor to the community,” Rev. White said.

His work in the community included his work on the General William C. Lee celebration and also his work in maintaining the chaplain’s program at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

According to longtime friend Dunn Council member Buddy Maness, Pastor White is credited with coming up with the theme of the General Lee Celebration, “Lifting Up God and Country.”

Mr. Maness described Pastor White as “a mighty man of God.”

He was one of the first people Mr. Maness went to when considering a run for public office.

“He was a foundation in the faith community, not only in Dunn, but in all of Harnett County,” Mr. Maness said. “He was someone you could trust and someone you could go to when you needed to talk about something in confidence.”

Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris issued a statement on Pastor White.

“I am proud to say as mayor, Pastor White was my mentor, one of my spiritual leaders and confident,” Mayor Harris said. “He was the speaker for the first annual celebration of the General William C. Lee Airborne Museum. He brought a Christ-centered patriotic message. Through and through, he was a ‘God and Country man.’” The members of Gospel Tabernacle were influenced by Pastor White.

Bus Ministry

“I would consider Rev. White to be the one who thought of the idea of ‘No Child Left Behind,’” Paul Chadwick of Dunn told The Daily Record in 2007. “There are a lot of adults in Dunn today who might not have attended church if it weren’t for Rev. White’s bus ministry.”

Even in retirement, Pastor White continued to serve the community. He held interim pastor positions and filled in at other churches when he was needed.

The Rev. Rose Boyd operates Operation Teaching Tools in Falcon and worked closely with Pastor White.

“Pastor White means more to me than I could put into words,” she said.

“I was his assistant pastor for nearly 20 years. He exemplified so much of what ministry was all about in the church, as well as in the community. His heart was ruled by God and love for people. The most important thing he ever taught me was, ‘God did not call us to change people, He called us to love them.’ ‘Great Man Of God’

“He was my mentor, my friend, my spiritual father,” Rev. Boyd added. “A great man of God. A great influence in my life.”

Rev. Boyd and others emphasized Pastor White’s knowledge of Scripture.

“He was just an extraordinary Godly man. He loved the word of God,” Rev. Boyd said. “Even after retirement, when you go to visit him, he was preparing to preach. Right up until a few weeks ago,” she said. “He loved the Lord and he wanted everybody else to love the Lord.”

Pastor White was also known as a family man. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice H. White. They have three sons, Eddie White and Jacob D. White, both of Dunn, and Alan White of Erwin, and two daughters, Sharon Hawes and Jannah White, both of Dunn.

There will be a celebration of his life tonight at 6 at Gospel Tabernacle at 2105 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. A visitation will follow in the church’s Family Life Center.

The internment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Cemetery in Dunn.

— Lisa Farmer contributed.

The Weller family of Buies Creek welcomed a new member early Monday morning.Tatum Gray Weller was the first baby of the year to be born in the county. Shown here, from left, Bryson, Crystal, Rocky and Teagan Weller.

Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner

Comment

comments