Jasper Lee Thompson Jr., 61, of Benson died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Nash County to the late Jasper Lee Thompson Sr. and Louise Dew Thompson. He was a tree cutter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

Survivors include his daughter, Samantha Aquina of Benson.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home.

Comment

comments