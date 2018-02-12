Jean B. Parker, 87

Jean Baker Parker, 87, of Benson died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Parker; her parents, Neil and Spicey Baker; great-grandson, Jonathan Norris; sisters, Iula Raynor, Ada Lee, Anna Almendarez, Eloise Starcher and Helen Canady; and brothers, Ellis Baker, Theron Baker, Joe Baker, Neil Baker Jr. and Jessie Baker.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hoods Grove Baptist Church by the Rev. Bill West.

Survivors include daughters, Jeanne P. Hayes of Benson, Brenda P. Dean (Harold) of Broadway and Connie Lassiter (Travis) of Four Oaks; sons, James Parker (Pat) and Wayne Parker, all of Benson; sisters, Florence Walker of Fayetteville and Virginia Wallace of Albertson, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends at the church after the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Hoods Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hoods Grove Church Road, Newton Grove, NC 28366; or to SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC 27577.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Benson.

