Jean B. Whittenton, 86

Jean Wilma Blackmon Whittenton, 86, of Dunn died Saturday morning, Feb. 24, 2018, at Harnett Woods Nursing & Rehab in Dunn.

Mrs. Whittenton was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Sampson County, daughter of the late Robert and Cora Elizabeth Tew Blackmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Waitus Whittenton; and brothers, Odell Blackmon and James Robert Blackmon.

Mrs. Whittenton was the salutatorian of the 1949 class at Plain View High School and 1952 graduate of Hardbarger Business College. She retired in January 1991 from First Citizens Bank in Dunn where she had worked for 37 years as a bookkeeper, teller and held other positions. She was a member of Stoney Run PFWB Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and in other groups as soprano. She enjoyed working in the church in many ways after her retirement.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Stoney Run PFWB Church with the Revs. Rick Kelly and Preston Heath officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Survivors include her sisters, Edna Strickland of Roseboro and Maxine Naylor of Lumberton; brother-in-law, Lonal Whittenton and wife Gale of Dunn; sister-in-law, Lois Blackmon of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stoney Run PFWB Church.

Memorials may be made to the Stoney Run PFWB Church Building Fund, 12481 Harnett-Dunn Highway, Dunn, NC 28334.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

