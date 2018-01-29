Jeffery ‘Jeff’ H. Matthews, 70

Jeffery “Jeff” Howard Matthews, 70, of Lillington died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn.

He was born in Wake County, son of the late Henry Stuart and Mary Lee Matthews. He graduated from Angier High School in 1965. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force. He worked and retired from the N.C. Prison System in Lillington. Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his niece, Ava Ruth Matthews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Lillington with the Rev. Joe Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Dianna Baker Matthews; sons, Jason Matthews and wife Mandi of Fuquay-Varina, and Bryan Matthews of the home; grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Cole, Charlotte and Seth Henry; brother, Stuart Lee Matthews of Angier; and nephew, Nathan Lee Matthews of Raleigh.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the home.

