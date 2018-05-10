Jerry L. Blackmon, 73

Jerry Linwood Blackmon, 73, of Four Oaks died Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lexie and Gladys Blackmon; and a brother, Dennis Blackmon.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Lees Chapel AC Church, Four Oaks, by the Rev. John Harper, Gardner Altman Jr. and John Muter. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Blackmon; sons, J. Scott Blackmon and fiancée Cam Van Nguyen of Smithfield, and Kenneth Wayne Blackmon of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Ashton Miles Blackmon of Morehead City and Memoree Grace Blackmon of Raleigh; and brothers, Horace Blackmon of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Morris Blackmon of Benson.

Memorials may be made to Lees Chapel AC Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks, NC; or Hogs and Rags, 6834 Netherdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Benson.

