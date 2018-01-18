Jerry L. Williams, 76

Jerry Lee Williams, 76, of 311 Marlowe Drive, Dunn, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.

Mr. Williams was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Harnett County to the late Council and Alda Avery Williams. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Donnie Steel; and brothers, Willie F. Williams and Bruce W. Williams. Mr. Williams was a retired farmer and tire inspector with Kelly Springfield.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be the Rev. Jerome Pope. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens in Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Byrd Williams; sister, Glenda W. Ramer and husband Mickey of Gwynn, Va.; brother, Wadeford Council Williams of Greensboro; sister-in-law, Rose Williams of Jamestown, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, P.O. Box 154, Benson, NC 27504.

